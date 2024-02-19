Minister summons GRIDCo, ECG managers for meeting over ‘dumsor’

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah has summoned regional managers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) for an emergency meeting.

The Regional Security Council (RESEC) Chairman wants to leverage on the meeting to receive a full briefing on the unstable power supply for domestic and industry use in the Ashanti region for several months.



Currently, several communities are without electricity for 12-24 hours without any official communications from the power producers and its distribution partners in the region.



Last week, an unstable power situation in the Ashanti region dominated radio and television discussions in the region compelling the regional minister to step in today.

Ashanti regional minister, Simon Osei-Mensah while confirming the scheduled meeting described the development in the region as unfortunate and therefore the need for the official meeting with managers of the ECG and GRIDCo.



“Yes, I’m meeting them at 10am today about the inability of the power supply in Kumasi, for that matter the Ashanti region in general. The situation is not the best and we must work things out to perfect it. I will speak to you after the meeting," he said.