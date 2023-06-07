Minister to brief parliament on deactivation of unregistered SIM Cards

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Communication and Digitization Minister

The Minister of Communication and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has been programmed to brief Parliament this week on the Just ended SIM re-registration exercise and deactivation of unregistered SIM Cards.

Presenting the business statement for the week, Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu disclosed the move has become necessary due to the heightened agitation by affected subscribers.



The Minister was consequently asked to appear before the MPs on Thursday.



Hundreds of mobile network subscribers who’ve had their Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards deactivated have been thronging some telecommunication services centres to have their lines restored.

This if after the National Communications Authority(NCA) deactivated the SIMS after the deadline for re-registration expired.



As of Wednesday, May 30, about 11 million active SIM cards were yet to be re-registered with the Ghana Card.