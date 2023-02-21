Minority reiterates call for dismissal of Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Source: GNA

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Minority has reiterated its call for the dismissal of Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister, for alleged incompetence in the management of the economy.

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader, speaking at a press conference in Accra, said: “The President must spare Ghanaians the agony of waking up tomorrow to see Ken Ofori-Atta still in charge of the economy.”



The press conference was held on the back of a directive from the NDC that the party’s minority parliamentary caucus should not approve the president’s ministerial nominees.



The party attributed its decision to the economic hardship Ghanaians were facing and the large size government.



Dr Forson said the NDC minority caucus would participate in the vetting of the President’s ministerial nominees but would not subscribe to a consensus vote at the level of the appointments committee.



This, he said, would ensure that the matter was brought before the full House for a vote to be taken in secret.

“We in the Minority wish to make it clear that we remain committed to ensuring greater scrutiny and will spare no effort to protect the public purse,” he said.



“In line with this, we are taking part in the vetting process so that at the very minimum, we can scrutinize the president’s decision in bringing up those nominees.”



Dr Forson said Ghana was currently going through the worst economic times in its history, stating that six years of economic mismanagement by the Akufo-Addo regime had rendered life unbearable, in fact, almost impossible, for millions of Ghanaians who struggle daily to make ends meet.



“Many people struggle to afford even one meal a day. The situation in respect of feeding in Senior High Schools across the country is even more disturbing,” he said. “We are burdened with unsustainable debt. Currently, standing at over GHS 600 billion representing about 103 per cent of our gross domestic product (GDP), this is the highest level of indebtedness in the 4th Republic.”



He said inflation was galloping at hyper levels, and that Ghanaians were confronted with daily price increases beyond the reach of majority of the people.

Touching on the size of Government, Dr Forson urged the President to take immediate steps to reduce the number of political appointees at the Office of the President.



He appealed to the President for reduction in the number of Ministers from the current 86 to 65.



The Minority Leader also advocated the merger of Ministries, citing the merger of Information and Communication, Transport and Railways; Chieftaincy and Tourism; and Sanitation and Local Government.



He also asked for the immediate reduction in the number of political appointees at the Office of the President.