Minority wants GNPC shares held in offshore company transferred

The Minority in Parliament, has served notice it will file an urgent question upon assumption of parliament for a clarification of the intended divestment of Ghana’s stake in Jubilee Oil Holdings (JOHL) to the Petroleum Gas Corporation of South Africa (PetroSA).

In the meantime, the Minority caucus is calling on the Akufo-Addo government to as a matter of urgency, transfer shares held by JOHL to the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).



The Herald has confirmed JOHL as an offshore company registered in the Cayman Islands. It was registered by a Ghanaian private law firm.



The GNPC under the chairmanship of Freddie Blay, has been working on a transaction to relinquish about 50percent of shares of JOHL to PetroSA. Mr Blay has, however, denied any wrongdoing.



Reacting to this claim, the Minority, said apart from filing an urgent question for clarification of this saga, it is concerned with the manner in which the JOHL assets are being held and managed.

The Minority in a statement signed by its leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, claimed that the JOHL revenues are currently being used as “slush fund” to pursue all manner of business that has not been approved by Parliament under the usual GNPC budget approval process.



“The recent lodgment of $100 million of oil revenues in the accounts of JOHL which sparked concerns about the state being deprived of taxes accruing from these revenues leads credence to our concern,” the statement stated.



The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, claimed that GNPC under the Chairmanship of Freddie Blay is working on a transaction to relinquish about 50percent of the shares of Jubilee Oil Holdings Limited to PetroSA, the state-owned oil company of South Africa.



Even more troubling, according to the Minority, is the Energy Minister’s references in his letter to the Executive Secretary to the President, an attempt to try to refinance GNPC’s current debts by using JOHL’s assets to do so with LITASCO.

The Minority noted that it can presume that the intent is to forward sell JOHL’s production share to raise money.



