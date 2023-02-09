MoFA denies signing agreement to flood Ghana with pork from US

Importation of pigs

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), has denied signing an agreement for the importation of large quantity of pork from the US.

MOFA said this in a statement, in a reaction to reports that some stakeholders in the domestic piggery industry, are threatening legal action against the Ministry, if it fails to disclose information about a purported agreement on the importation of pork from the US.



The statement said the Veterinary Services Directorate, received a request from Veterinary Medical Officer, Dr. Charmaine McJee, in Washington for Certification for Meat and Poultry Wholesomeness intended to be exported to Ghana which was granted, following laboratory analysis of samples.



MoFA stated that it is an obligation of Veterinary Services Directorate, VSD, to render the requested services professionally, in accordance with ethics of the Organization of World Animal Health.

The statement said it is unfortunate, that the VSD legal mandate has been misconstrued.



The Ministry assured the public that it has not engaged in any action for the unbridled importation of pork to flood the Ghanaian market and to undermine the efforts and narrow market opportunities of the Ghanaian pig farmer.