MoMo agents threaten strike over non-payment of commission

Mobile money vendors

Some Mobile Money Agents across the country have bemoaned the delay in payments of their commissions.

The Mobile Money Agents are also threatening to embark on a strike over the delay.



The Mobile Money Agents including the Northern Momo Agents, Mobile Money Advocacy Group, ABAG and MM Agents Association of Ghana, further want an increase in the cap in commission to GH¢3000 from the current GH¢1,000.



In a joint statement, the Mobile Money agents demanded: “The cash in Commission cap be moved from GH¢1,000 to GH¢3,000 while the 0.5% rate is maintained.”



According to them, “failure to do something about the status quo will have operational implications for Agents and customers alike.”



“Cash-out commission shares should be made 50 percent. Maximum amount per cash out is GH¢1000.

“We are unable to cooperate with the two payment cycles i.e. 15th and 27th of the following month for payment of previous month’s commissions to our members,” the Mobile Money Agents indicated.



The Mobile Money Agents stressed that: “Further delay in payment reduces the purchasing power of what is paid Agents due to the current inflationary rate and cost of service availability.



“That auditing and validation as the cause of the current undue delay, cannot be justified hence we want all our members to be paid the same date on or before 15th of each Month.”



The Mobile Money Agents added that: “It was totally wrong to unilaterally decide on payment in batches without prior agreement with leadership.”