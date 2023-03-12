Mobile Money users react to technical issue with USSD code

Mobile Money users have been unable to undertake transactions via the USSD code

Customers have been experiencing challenges with regard to using the USSD code (*170#) to make mobile money-related transactions.



Telecommunications company, MTN Ghana has however confirmed that the development is due to some technical challenges and therefore urged customers to use its mobile app to make transactions.



“Our technical teams are working to resolve the issues. The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” MTN said in a circular on Sunday.



Meanwhile, some users of MTN have taken to social media to express their displeasure and sentiment over the technical challenge which has lasted for about 8 hours.



See some reactions below:

Charlie if u are paying with #MTN momo in a restaurant jst be prepared to wash dishes ..coz wo ti ati simple — Mac-Rich (@Kwame_Baah69) March 12, 2023

MTN you really dey disappoint o — Thereal_lexis (@Thereal_lexis) March 12, 2023

Nothing works. The app or the code none of them works. Today we want to stake bet. If the issue continues and we couldn’t and our odds boom, walaaaahi we will sue you in court. And you will pay — WORLDBOY???????? (@QBosskhid) March 12, 2023







@MTNGhana what’s wrong with mobile money ??? I need to buy food — nana (@sixxmantra) March 12, 2023

Mobile money will disgrace u…Like eeeeei — GentlemenSHALLWE (@Major_Dealer) March 12, 2023













MA/DA