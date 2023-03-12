1
Menu
Business

Mobile Money users react to technical issue with USSD code

Mobile Money Ghana Mobile Money users have been unable to undertake transactions via the USSD code

Sun, 12 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mobile Money users have been unable to undertake transactions since the morning of Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Customers have been experiencing challenges with regard to using the USSD code (*170#) to make mobile money-related transactions.

Telecommunications company, MTN Ghana has however confirmed that the development is due to some technical challenges and therefore urged customers to use its mobile app to make transactions.

“Our technical teams are working to resolve the issues. The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” MTN said in a circular on Sunday.

Meanwhile, some users of MTN have taken to social media to express their displeasure and sentiment over the technical challenge which has lasted for about 8 hours.

See some reactions below:























MA/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I’ll use my Assin Donpem L/A Middle School to dismiss your Ph.D.- Kennedy Agyapong
How the trumpet led late Sherrif Imoro to 'join' Roman Catholic faith
Sammy Gyamfi questions NPP MP who didn’t know BoG printed money
Go to Ukraine if you want to fight - Former Ashaiman MP tells Military
Man grabbed for having sex with daughter; says it is 'tradition'
NDC Primaries: Meet the three academics ditching lecture halls for parliament
Dying passenger 'thrown out' of commercial vehicle on Accra to Kumasi Highway
Sperm Merchants: The cartels harvesting and selling used condoms for rituals in Ghana
How policeman 'saved' sick passenger ejected from commercial bus
Ashaiman swoop: Five key things Mahama addressed in his statement to military