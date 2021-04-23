Mobile money agents commend Bawumia for his passionate commitment to digitization

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana (MMAG) has lauded Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for spearheading the government's transformational digitization of the economy.

The group, which called on the Vice President at his office at the Jubilee House on Thursday, said the Vice President has demonstrated passion and commitment towards the digitization drive, which they noted, has positively impacted their businesses.



"Your Excellency, we are grateful and appreciate your passion, commitment and your hard work towards an aggressive digitization of our economy with its accompanying impact on us as a business body, specifically Mobile Money Agents," Evans Otumfuo, Ag. General Secretary of the association said.



The group further chronicled the impact of digitization in the telecommunications industry and its benefits to both mobile money agents and consumers.



"This digitization and electronic drive has led to the introduction of the Mobile Money Interoperability which was basically born out of the fact that it should be possible for electronic payments to be made from one network to another. This historic initiative has affected positively users of MoMo."



The mobile money agents also commended the Vice President and the government for the introduction of the universal QR Code Payment System, a system that allows for online payment for goods and services through all mobile networks and bank accounts.

"Your Excellency, Chief among your overarching initiative in line with the government’s cashless system agenda is the recent introduction of the QR Code payment system to the Ghanaian economy."



"It has showcased to the whole of Africa and the world your government’s strong desire towards electronic and digitization."



The mobile money agents noted that most of the government's digitization processes depend on mobile money operations - a situation they said has boosted their businesses, and thus commended Dr Bawumia.



"The possibility of this policy (digitization) is heavily dependent on mobile money hence increasing and boosting our business," said the group.



"It will be unfair, Your Excellency, not to mention electronic renewal of National Health Insurance using mobile money - which has really boosted our businesses, especially in this Covid-19 era and its imposed restrictions on us."

The mobile money agents also commended the government for its decision to reduce mobile interoperability charges to one percent.



"Consumers of this product believe that it is a laudable initiative, a step in the right direction and indeed at the right time."



"We commend you, Your Excellency for being the mastermind behind all these great digital achievements and its accompanying new era of business transactions."