Mobile money transactions hit GH¢1.07 trillion in 2022 from GH¢902.5 billion of 2021

Mobile money

A total of ¢1.07 trillion mobile money transactions took place in 2022, according to the January 2022 Summary of Economic and Financial Data by the Bank of Ghana.

It was ¢902.5 billion in 2021.



In January, it was ¢76.2 billion compared to ¢67.1 billion in 2021.



In February, it was ¢76.8 billion compared to ¢67.9 billion in 2021.



For March, it increased from ¢82.3 billion in 2021 to ¢90.5 in 2022.



In April, the transactions jumped from ¢83.8 billion in 2021 to ¢87.7 billion in 2022.

In May, when the electronic levy started being implemented, it declined from ¢86.5 in 2021 to ¢71.4 billion in 2022.



In June, it declined from ¢89.1 billion of 2021 to ¢77.4 billion in 2022.



In July, it declined from ¢99.1 billion of 2021 to ¢77.2 billion in 2022.



In August, it jumped from ¢81.8 billion of 2021 to¢87.1 billion in 2022.



In September, it jumped from ¢81.0 billion of 2021 to ¢88.8 billion in 2022.

In October, it jumped from ¢80.0 billion of 2021 to ¢100.2 billion in 2022.



In November, it rose from ¢82.0 billion of 2021 to ¢117.0 billion in 2022.



December saw the highest jump from ¢82.9 billion in 2021 to ¢122.0 billion in 2022.