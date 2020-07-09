Business News

Mobile technology industry outdoors new infrastructure members

Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, on behalf of its Governing Council and esteemed members, wishes to notify the general public on the admission of three new members to the association.

These new companies are C-Squared Ghana Ltd, ComSys Ghana Ltd and Huawei Ghana.



The new members are joining two other infrastructure companies and three multinational mobile network operators (MNOs) who are the foundation members of the chamber, established in 2010.



Ms Estelle Akofio Sowah, Country Manager of C-Squared; Mr Jonathan Lamptey the CEO of ComSys; and Tommy Zhou will serve on the Governing Council of the chamber, together with their respective alternates.



The chamber’s primary objective is to support the overall development of the telecommunications and technology industry in Ghana through institutional partnerships and expert contribution to policy, regulation, legislation and public advocacy.



C-Squared and Comsys currently enable MNOs and ISPs to provide high-quality broadband at lower costs through shared infrastructure such as metro fibre, Wi-Fi networks and VSAT services.

Huawei is equally a leading global provider of ICT infrastructure and smart devices to MNOs and individuals.



The chamber equally wishes to announce the exit of Eaton Towers Ghana from its association at the end of June 2020, following its acquisition by American Tower Corporation (ATC), who is already a member of the chamber.



Dr Ing. Kenneth Ashigbey, CEO of the chamber, said, “The addition of three major players into the chamber at this time represents the industry’s commitment to identifying new ways of collaborating without sacrificing competition for the utmost good of the sector.



“We look forward to working with the new entrants, as well as our current members, to advance the next generation of connectivity and digital services for the entire benefit of the ecosystem and Ghana,” said Dr. Ashigbey.

