Modernizing agriculture, infusing technology into farming will attract the youth - Alban Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has said if governments direct resources into modernising agriculture and infusing technology into farm practices, more youth will opt for this sector.

He opined that this when done will create economic opportunities for rural communities and transform how food produce is distributed and consumed.



Speaking at the 30th anniversary of the Council of Ewe Associations of North America in Atlanta, Georgia, Alban Bagbin said Africa has the potential to serve as the food basket of the world.



He said, “If governments direct resources into modernising agriculture and infuse technology into farm practices, more youth will opt for the sector. This will address the challenges of feeding a global population sustainably, create economic opportunities for rural communities and transform how we produce, distribute, and consume food.”



Alban Bagbin stated that the use of technologies such as GPS, sensors, drones, data analytics, amongst others will help boost the production on farms.



He said it will monitor crop health, improve yield and optimize resources.



With the introduction of technology and innovation, Speaker Bagbin said post-harvest losses would be managed.

SA/NOQ



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and BizHeadlines below:











Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards