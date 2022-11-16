More diplomats confirm attendance to 6th Ghana Energy Awards

The 6th Ghana Energy Awards, slated for November 25, 2022

Source: Ghana Energy Awards

More members of the country’s diplomatic community have confirmed their attendance to the 6th Ghana Energy Awards, slated for November 25, 2022, at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

The list includes H.E. Ozlem Ergun Uluesen, the Turkish Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Berenice Owen-Jones, the Australian Ambassador, Hannah Roth, a representative from the KfW Development Bank, Albert Kan-Dapaah Jnr., African Continental Free Trade Area, among others.



Special Guest of Honour for the event is His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana. Also present will be Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister of Energy, and his deputies, Members of Parliament, and captains of the energy industry.



The 2022 Ghana Energy Awards is under the theme: “Global Decarbonisation: A Just and Equitable Energy Transition in Ghana.” The scheme is aimed to recognize excellence and innovation in the country’s energy sector as well as individuals and organizations making giant strides as stakeholders in the industry.



It is organized by the Energy Media Group, in partnership with GP Business Consulting, and is endorsed by the Ministry of Energy, World Energy Council Ghana, with validation by Mazars.



Over 100 individuals and institutions from the energy country’s petroleum and power subsectors are featured in the competitive categories for this year. Categories include the prestigious Energy Personality of the Year, Chief Executive of the Year – Power and Petroleum, and Visionary Leadership Award, among others.

The special non-competitive honors comprise the Lifetime Achievement, Exemplary Leadership, Women in Energy, and Osagyefo Young Leadership Awards.



As a precursor to the main event next Friday (25th of this month), the GEA launched this year’s event earlier in July and subsequently organized its flagship Energy Personalities Outreach Programme. The Awards Secretariat made courtesy calls on industry partners and also paid working visits to nominees’ project sites to ascertain the accuracy of claims made by nominees on ground.



These activities make the GEA one of few award schemes which insist on field verification to ensure awards won by players at the close of the review period are duly deserved.



Industry partners for this year’s GEA include the Volta River Authority, Ghana Gas, Bui Power Authority, COPEC-Ghana, National Petroleum Authority, Meinergy Technology, Sunon Asogli Power, GOIL, Energy Commission, PURC, GRIDCo, BOST, ECG, and Hendan Transport Logistics.



For more information on the awards, tickets, and sponsorship, please call 0303 940 300 / 0559 300 631, or visit the awards website www.ghanaenergyawards.com.