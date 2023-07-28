Most entrepreneurs like to show off and it's a problem - McDan

Ghanaian businessman, Dr Daniel Mckorley

Ghanaian businessman, Dr Daniel Mckorley, has said one of the problems of entrepreneurs who are thriving is the flaunting of their wealth.

According to him, during his early days in the entrepreneurial journey, he did not show off despite the lots of money he had.



Speaking at the 9th edition of the What I Wish I Knew (WIWIK) Conference, Dr. Mckorley advised entrepreneurs not to prioritize personal recognition over their companies.



He explained that it was better for the brand to speak for itself to garner recognition than for the personality b being all over the place.



The Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group of Companies said, “In my early years as an entrepreneur, I had a lot of money, but I was simple. The problem we have today is show off”.



Touching on employment, he entreated employees to employ persons with good attitudes towards work rather than employing people with university degrees.



The move, he said, will help the company move forward.

“I don’t employ degrees, I employ attitudes. My biggest problem is HR, at the organic level you see growth but what will bring you down is your HR,” he said.



