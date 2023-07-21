Move us from 'survival to living', reduce duties at ports - Akufo-Addo, Ken Ofori-Atta told

Atik Mohammed has appealed to the Government of Ghana to reduce duties on imports.

The former PNC General Secretary made a solemn appeal to the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to ease the financial burden on local businesses, particularly those whose mode of business largely depends on imports.



Atik asked the Minister to ensure the reduction of the numerous taxes on imports stating, "every businessman who does importing will tell you the duties are too high and it affects their business".



He also called the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to together with the Finance Minister move Ghanaians from surviving to living.

Listen to him:



