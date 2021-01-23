Mpohor Wassa East district in search of investors for 1D1F

The Mpohor District of the Western Region is yet to receive its share of the Government’s “One District, One Factory” (1D1F) industrialisation policy.

The Assembly has thus, urged investors both local and foreign to take full advantage of the policy to utilise both agricultural and other natural resources available in the District for mutual benefit.



The 1D1F is a Government of Ghana initiative aimed at creating jobs for Ghanaians through the setting up of factories and industries in all district of the country, which in turn would move the country towards greater industrialization.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Mark Andoh, the Mpohor District Coordinating Director said , the district was yet to receive business proposals from private investors for the establishment of a factory in the area under the 1D1F policy.



He explained that the only investor who showed interest to setup a Jute factory was unsuccessful due to lack of funds even-though he was warmly received by the chiefs and people of the area.



The district, he said was endowed with cocoa, oil palm, coffee among others and could boost of large arable lands for agriculture and other purposes.

He said the District could also boost of gold and other minerals and called on would -be investors to invest in community mining programme so as to stem the activities of illegal miners who are destroying the environment.



Mr Ando underscored that under the 1D1F policy, the government did not directly secure funds for investors, but rather created the enabling environment for investors to secure funds.



In that regard, he assured that the Government would continue to create the enabling environment by giving tax waivers for investors to attract and retain investors to all districts of the country.



He also expressed the Assembly’s readiness to offer the necessary support to any individual, group or organisations who showed interest to invest in the area.