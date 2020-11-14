NABCo interns to be recruited by GRA as permanent staff

File photo of some NABCo beneficiaries

Government has begun a process to make interns under the Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) permanent staff.

A memo from the Human Resource Department of the GRA has directed heads of department, area managers, among others to begin an online aptitude test that will enable the interns to recruited as permanent employees.



“As part of the selection process, all NABCo interns will take an online Aptitude Test on 17th November, 2020.



“Consequently, Area Office Managers are to arrange for Halls that can comfortably accommodate interns in their offices while observing all COVID-19 protocols. They are also to appoint supervisors who will supervise them during the test,” the memo read in part.



The NABCo programme is an initiative of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government which aims at addressing graduate unemployment.

According to the government, the focus of the initiative will solve public service delivery in health, education, agriculture, technology, governance and drive revenue mobilisation and collection.



Read the memo from the GRA below.



