NAPO leads delegation to World Bank on Energy Sector Recovery Programme

Energy Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, as part of efforts to ensure a robust energy sector that will support Ghana’s economic transformation, has led a Ghanaian delegation to the World Bank.

According to him, the engagement with the World Bank is about the World Bank’s support in the context of our Energy Sector Recovery Programme (ESRP).



Explaining how important the discussions with the World Bank are, the Energy Minister indicated that “it will afford us the opportunity for a comprehensive technical evaluation of our sector, under our continuous determination at keeping the lights on and the nation moving in the Ghanaian interest”.



The Energy Minister’s delegation includes the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance and power sector players.



Our quest to ensure a robust energy sector that will support Ghana’s economic transformation continues unabated with every energy we can muster.



In this regard, I am currently leading a delegation that includes the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance and power sector players to engage the World Bank at its headquarters in Washington DC, USA. Our discussions are essentially centered on the World Bank’s support in the context of our Energy Sector Recovery Programme(ESRP).



I have been making the point that we remain committed to strengthening the policy and regulatory framework of the energy sector underpinned by efficient generation, transmission, and distribution value-chain with strong features such as competitive procurement, and a strategy for private sector participation, among others.



The next 3 days will certainly afford us the opportunity for a comprehensive technical evaluation of our sector, under our continuous determination to keep the lights on and the nation moving in the Ghanaian interest.