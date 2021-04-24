NASCO opens newly-designed store in East Legon

Electroland Ghana Limited (EGL) has expanded its business operations in Ghana with the opening of a new NASCO brand store.

The shop, located in East Legon is its first NASCO brand store in the Greater Accra region.



The new store was unveiled with Electroland Ghana Limited’s brand-new fresh and crisp design which is optimized to ensure customer safety with regards to Coronavirus and seamless operations.



Speaking to GhanaWeb at the launch of the brand store Saturday, Marketing & Media Relations Manager of Electroland Ghana Limited, Adiza Ibrahim said the new opening is part of his outfit’s expansion project.



“NASCO is an affordable luxury brand that deals in a wide range of electronics and appliances from digital-led satellite and smart television, refrigerators, air-conditioners, washing machines, gas cookers, small kitchen appliances and mobile phones.

"NASCO products are of good quality with a 12 months warranty on every product”, she said.



This new East Legon store is currently offering “Buy One Get One Free Promotion” on selected items, running concurrently with Ramadan promotion till the end of Ramadan.



Electroland Ghana limited is also the main distributor of Samsung, Midea, Toshiba and ABB electronics.



