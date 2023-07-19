1
NCA introduces Technology Neutrality in Ghana

NCA Logo FINAL.png Technology neutrality is one of the remedial actions to address SMP concerns

Wed, 19 Jul 2023 Source: National Communications Authority

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has taken a significant step towards correcting the market imbalances and boosting consumer choice in the telecommunications sector with the introduction of technology neutrality for non-SMP operators.

This initiative will grant Vodafone and AT the authorisation to re-farm their spectrum assignment in the 900MHz, 1800MHz, and 2100MHz bands to provide 4G services, subject to paying an annual premium.

Technology neutrality is one of the remedial actions to address Significant Market Power (SMP) concerns. The benefits of Technology Neutrality include:

The opportunity for operators who do not currently have 4G services to deploy it within their current spectrum assignment, leveling the playing field and enhancing their competitiveness.

The option for non-SMP operators with 4G services to re-farm portions of their current spectrum assignment to improve the quality of their 4G services.

Enhanced consumer choice for 4G services.

The NCA remains committed to fostering an environment that encourages competition, investment, and technological advancement for the benefit of all stakeholders.

