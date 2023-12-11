NDC's Peter Otokunor gets certification as Chartered Financial Economist

Peter Boamah Otokunor

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Peter Boamah Otokunor, has been admitted as a Chartered Financial Economist.

He announced his latest professional feat via X (formerly Twitter), stating that his admission took place in August 2023 after he had passed the requisite certification exams.



The feat thus, came barely a month after he received his PhD in Agric Economics and Policy from the University of Ghana.



His post on the latest feat read: "On 24th August 2023, I was admitted as a Chartered Financial Economist (Ch.FE) for the successful completion of my exams and have since been a certified member of the prestigious league of Chartered Financial Economists of the Association of Certified Chartered Economist (ACCE)."



The post was accompanied by some of his certificates awarded.



About Peter Boamah Otokunor

He is an agricultural economist, a Economic Policy expert, a researcher and an politician who has played various roles in politics of Ghana.



He holds a PhD in Finance from SMC University, a Master of Arts degree in Economic Policy Management and Bsc. degree in Agriculture from the University of Ghana – Legon.



His knowledge areas include Rural Development, Economic Policy Research, Scientific and Socio-political Research, Communications, Strategic Planning, Project Management, Policy Planning, Youth Development and Agriculture.



He has over 18 years working experience in various fields, including research, teaching, management, communications, publishing and youth development.



He has held several positions in the party including: the Deputy Director of Research and the Registrar for the Ghana Institute of Social Democracy (GISD) - the party's school.

He also previously worked as the Senior Researcher at the Communications Directorate (Office of the President) prior to being the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority of Ghana.



He was the JCR President for Commonwealth Hall of the University of Ghana. He was nick-named Vandal Bola and was affectionately referred to as the ‘political Ronaldinho’ in his days on campus.



His operational and political exploits has earned him the accolade ‘Pawaful’ among working colleagues and friends.





