NEDCo special revenue protection taskforce launched

Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has launched the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) special revenue protection taskforce at Yendi in the Northern ergion.

The task force’s purpose is to embark on a rigorous revenue mobilisation drive for NEDCo in its operational areas



The 9-member Special Revenue Protection Taskforce, led by Terence Ninnang as Chairman, also includes Ali Phillip, Hilda Alhassan, Abdul-Malik Hussein, Winfred Sewua, Ayishetu Ayamga, Elvis Demuyakor, John Yamoah and Alexander Otu-Larbi.



Dr. Prempeh disclosed that the king of Dagbon, Ndan Ya Na Abubakari II, has been appointed as an automatic member of the Special Revenue Protection Taskforce to serve as an ambassador and ensure effective collection of revenue for needed development in the region’s energy sector.



The energy minister called for support from the king of Dagbon to help NEDCo officials with the installation of new pre-paid meters in Dagbon.



The Managing Director of NEDCo, Osmani Aludiba Ayuba, lamented the increasing rate of power-theft – noting that the sustainability of NEDCo is under threat.



He said losses in the Northern area, Tamale in particular, constitute an existential threat to NEDCo. Whereas losses in the Northern area are around 45 percent, the case in Tamale Township is around 48 percent. “The power-theft situation in Tamale, if not addressed immediately, can cause the collapse of NEDCo in the very foreseeable future.”

Mr. Ayuba stated they have procured some smart pre-payment meters, mainly to replace the other types that lend themselves more readily to manipulation and power-theft.



The NEDCo Managing Director said management, under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy, has constituted the Special Revenue Protection Taskforce to help collect revenue in the region.



“We have put in some pragmatic steps toward improving our overall customer-centredness with your support and cooperation.”



The king of Dagbon, Ndan Ya Na Abubakari II, commanded government for its continuous commitment to providing affordable electricity for Ghanaians.



He said it is breathtaking to see the determination of government through the Ministry of Energy to provide affordable electricity for Ghanaians in furtherance of government’s pledge to the Ghanaian people.



“The good leadership you exhibit at your ministry has sown a seed of hope and expectation in the people for government.”

According to Ndan Ya Na Abukari II, during the Energy Minister’s efforts, the Dagbon kingdom has experienced for the first time the building of eight solar power plants by Ghana’s Bui Power Authority with a total capacity of 259 MWp, in Yendi and other parts of the Northern Region.



He said building the solar power plants will consolidate the development of renewable energy in Ghana, adding: “The plants location sites in the north include Yendi, Buipe and Sawla in the Savannah Region, and Zebilla and Bolgatanga in the Upper East region – which is a blessing for the people of Dagbon and the north as a whole”.



Ndan Ya Na noted that apart from the plants’ intended purpose of providing a reliable and affordable power supply, they will also serve as a source of employment for people in the country’s northern parts.



He however appealed for government to speed up the ongoing rural electrification projects in the kingdom, and also consider the remaining communities which are yet to be awarded on contract.



“I believe that the efforts by government in the energy sector will help address some challenges in other sectors of our economy.”