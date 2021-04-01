NIA co-locates with 14 GRA offices from today for TIN replacement

Ghana Revenue Authority

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has said it will co-locate with the Ghana Revenue Authority toward replacing Tax Identification Numbers with the Ghana Card number.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 and signed by Abudu Abdul-Ganiyu, Head, Corporate Affairs, the NIA said “it is announced for the information of the general public that from Thursday, 1 April 2021” it will “operate 14 registration offices at the premises of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) across the country”.



The NIA said “in line with the government’s policy to replace the Tax Identification Number (TIN) with the Personal Identification Number (PIN) on the Ghana Card, this co-location strategy with the GRA will afford Ghanaians aged 15 years and above who have not yet registered for the Ghana Card the opportunity to do so”.



The statement said Ghanaians who have already registered for the Ghana Card are “not to present themselves at any of these offices for re-registration, as doing so would amount to a criminal offence, and such offenders shall be liable for prosecution”.



The NIA “assures registered Ghanaians yet to receive their cards that the cards will be issued to them at the NIA offices in their regional and district capitals when the permanent offices are established effective 1 June 2021”.



It said other services to be rendered by the permanent NIA regional and district offices include:

i. Continuous registration of all citizens from age zero to infinity free of charge;



ii. Registration of all foreigners legally and permanently resident in Ghana at a fee;



iii. Replacement of lost or damaged cards at a fee; and



iv. Updating of personal records or data in the National Identification Register (NIR).



The statement said members of the general public are entreated to cooperate with both officers of the NIA and GRA to ensure successful operations at all the 14 offices within the GRA premises.