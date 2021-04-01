NIA partners with GRA to replace TIN numbers with Ghana card numbers

Ghana card

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced it will resume the registration of Ghanaians 15 years and above in 14 registration offices of the Ghana Revenue Authority.

According to them, this is in line with the Government policy to replace the Tax Identification Number (TIN) with the Personal Identification Number (PIN) on the Ghana Card.



The registration is free for Ghanaians with foreigners expected to pay a fee.



Meanwhile, the NIA says it will issue cards to persons who have registered but have not received their cards.



“The NIA assures registered Ghanaians yet to receive their cards that the cards will be issued to them at the NIA offices in their Regional and District Capitals when the permanent offices are established effective 1st June 2021.”

PRESS RELEASE



National Identification Authority Co-locates with Ghana Revenue Authority towards Tax Identification Number replacement with Ghana Card Number



Wednesday, 31st March 2021

It is announced for the information of the general public that, from Thursday 1st April 2021, the National Identification Authority (NIA) will operate 14 Registration Offices at the premises of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) across the country.



In line with the Government policy to replace the Tax Identification Number (TIN) with the Personal Identification Number (PIN) on the Ghana Card, this co-location strategy with the GRA will afford Ghanaians aged 15 years and above who have not yet registered for the Ghana Card the opportunity to do so.



Ghanaians who have already registered for the Ghana Card are NOT to present themselves at any of these offices for re-registration as doing so would amount to a criminal offense, and such offenders shall be liable for prosecution. The NIA assures registered Ghanaians yet to receive their cards that the cards will be issued to them at the NIA offices in their Regional and District Capitals when the permanent offices are established effective 1st June 2021.Other services to be rendered by the permanent NIA Regional and District offices include:



i. Continuous registration of all citizens from age zero to infinity free of charge;

ii. Registration of all foreigners legally and permanently resident in Ghana at a fee;



iii. Replacement of lost or damaged cards at a fee; and



iv. Updating of personal records or data in the National Identification Register (NIR).



Members of the general public are entreated to cooperate with both officers of the NIA and GRA to ensure successful operations at all the 14 offices within the GRA premises.

Abudu Abdul-Ganiyu



Head, Corporate Affairs