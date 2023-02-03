0
NLA vows to smoke out illegal lotto operators

Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has said it will be clamping down on all illegal lotto operators in the Ashanti Region.

The NLA's Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Goodfellow Ofei, said this when a joint security task force set up to embark on the exercise was inaugurated.

Speaking to the media at a stakeholder engagement in Kumasi today, Thursday, 2 February 2023, he said the exercise will enable the NLA to weed out unauthorised operators from the system.

Mr Ofei said some ample time has been given to the operators of such lotteries to register to get the authority to operate but they have refused.

As of now, he said only 13 of the lotto operators have registered with the government to legally operate.

He, therefore, called on other operators who have not registered yet to do so before they go after them.

