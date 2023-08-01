NLC sets August 2 as deadline for Sunon Asogli to decide on sacked executives

The NLC will make a decision on the matter on August 2

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has set a deadline on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, for Sunon Asogli Power Limited to make a final decision on the calls for the reinstatement of the three dismissed union executives of the Trades Union Congress (TUC).

TUC has expressed its dismay with the Sunon Asogli state’s refusal to reinstate their Union leaders implying that the termination was flawed.



In reaction to this, the National Labour Commission has stepped in and demanded that all parties involved reach an amicable resolution by Wednesday, August 2.



The Union embarked on strike on July 10, 2023 but it was later called off following the intervention of the Council of State demanding adequate time to engage more stakeholders and resolve the matter peacefully.



During the National Executive Council Meeting of the Ghana Mineworkers Union of TUC, the deputy general secretary of TUC Joshua Minkah indicated that the outcome of the meeting would determine their next line of action.



“The strike was suspended and not abandoned, anything that has been suspended can be reactivated at any time. Don’t get sad that we have suspended it, we want to assure you that our demand is that our three brothers will have to be reinstated. Last Wednesday, myself, the deputy, secretary general, met with the National Labour Commission, upon invitation. And they have given the management of Sunon Asogli tomorrow August 2 to make a decision,” he was quoted by Citinewsroom as having said.

Meanwhile the general secretary of the Ghana Mineworkers Union of TUC, Abdul Moomin Gbana, called on the council of state to amicably resolve the matter and address the concerns raised promptly.



“In the interest of peace and harmony, we would like to remind the Council of State and by extension the government about the commitments made to Organized Labour, to peacefully resolve the matter. And therefore, urge them to prioritise the resolution of the matter without any delay,” Abdul Moomin Gbana added.



BS/WA