NLC to meet TUC over intended strike against Sunon Asogli

National Labour Commission logo

Source: GNA

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has summoned the Ghana Trade Union Congress (TUC) to appear before it on Tuesday, July 4, for a hearing on the intended nationwide strike against Sunon Asogli Power Plant Ghana Limited.

In exercise of its powers under Section 139 of the Labour Act 2003, Act 651 writes to summon the parties—the TUC and the management of Sunon Asogli Power Plant Ghana Limited—to appear before the Commission for a hearing of the issues in dispute.



The NLC said in a summons letter dated June 30, 2023, and signed by Dr. Bernice A. Welbeck, NLC Director Administration and Human Resources for the Executive Director, a copy of which was obtained by the Ghana News Agency.



“On June 29, 2023, the NLC was served with a Notice of a nationwide strike dated June 26, 2023, by the TUC, the complainant body of Trade unions, against the management of Sunon Asogli Power Plant Ghana Limited, the Respondent company, and copied among others.

“The union alleges a violation of the fundamental rights of workers by the management of Sunon Asogli, in view of which TUC on behalf of Organized Labour Group has threatened to embark on a nationwide strike effective Monday, July 10th, 2023,” the NLC letter stated.



The Ministers of Employment and Labour Relations; Energy; and National Security were all copied accordingly.