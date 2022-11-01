NPA CEO tops public sector CEOs

Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid won Public Sector Chief Executive Officer for the Year 2022

The Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid has emerged as the Public Sector Chief Executive Officer for the Year 2022.

He received the honour at the Ghana Business Awards held at the plush Kempinski Hotel in Accra.



The NPA boss in 2021 was similarly awarded for his ‘sterling leadership, achievement, business excellence and professionalism. at the Ghana CEO Excellence awards.



The ceremony which sought to celebrate the achievements of individuals and companies who have distinguished themselves in the sector in the year under review also saw the NPA receiving the award for Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility of the year.



Organised by Globe Productions Limited, the award ceremony has since its inception in 2018 rewarded excellence and standards in the business sector.



This year’s awards had Mr. Charles Abani, Resident Coordinator of the United Nations and the Spanish Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Javier Gutierrez, attending as guests of honour.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, the CEO of Globe Productions, Latif Abubakar, said the winners were selected by an independent advisory board that evaluated the awardees based on criteria listed for each category.



He explained that the benchmarks for shortlisted winners’ performance were based on some key performance indicators (KPIs) in the standards of excellence.



Many petroleum downstream watchers believe Dr Abdul-Hamid has since his appointment as the Chief Executive of NPA taken bold steps which have sanitised the downstream petroleum industry by enforcing the industry regulations for a level playing field.



This assertion was affirmed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Petrosol Ghana Limited, Michael Bozumbil, in a recent interview.