NPA reduces fuel margins: Gov’t playing 'tricks' with us - Concerned Drivers Association

Drivers are worried about increase in fuel prices

The Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana is contemplating increasing transport fares after the increment of fuel prices.

The group says they are fed up with the government and its ‘tricks’ over the years.



William Osei, the Chairman of the group told NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ that despite the reduction of fuel margins by eight (8) pesewas from the initial seventeen (17) pesewas – the price will rise again in weeks.



“It just tricks, the price will go up again in the coming weeks,” he claimed.



He noted, “we will advise ourselves if the government is not ready to help us. We voted for them so if we are suffering, we must voice out.”

Government Reduces Fuel Margins by Eight (8) Pesewas



Government has through the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) announced a reduction in fuel margins from 17 pesewas per litre to 9 pesewas.



This was announced in a communique released following a meeting earlier today between the Hon. Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), the Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMCs), Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Co Ltd (BOST), the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), and the Institute for Energy Policies and Research (INSTEPR) at the Ministry of Energy in Accra.



The announcement follows a request by the Hon. Minister for a round table discussion to revise certain components on the price build-up.