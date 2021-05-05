NPA reduces fuel margins to 9 pesewas

There have been reduction in fuel margins

The 17 pesewas per litre increase in fuel margins previously announced by the NPA has been reduced to 9 pesewas per litre effective tomorrow Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

This was announced after a meeting held at the Ministry of Energy earlier on Tuesday, May 04, 2021, between the Minister for Energy and the National Petroleum Authority.

Other partners present at the meeting were the Association of Oil Marketing Companies Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited, the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers and the Institute for Energy Policies and Research.