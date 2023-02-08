0
Menu
Business

NPA to drag 43 indebted OMCs to court by February 22

Mustapha Hamid1212113131121113.png Mustapha Hamid is the NPA boss

Wed, 8 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Petroleum Authority has warned some 43 Oil Marketing Companies that are indebted to Primary Distribution Margin Fund to pay up by February 22, 2023, or face legal action.

According to the NPA, "the Authority shall publish the names of the Directors and Shareholders of the defaulting OMCs who fail to settle their debt within the said period as well as take any legal action without further recourse to them."

The OMCs include Apex Petroleum Ghana Ltd, Black Rock Energy Ltd, Petra Energy Ltd, Rich Oil Company Ltd, and Santol Energy Ltd.

The statement from the Corporate Affairs Directorate of the NPA said the 43 Companies would also face all regulatory laws.



SSD/FNOQ
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why Ablakwa rejected court documents in viral video - Kusi Boateng explains
West Hills Mall incident: Police reveals cause of death
NDC reshuffle: Haruna Iddrisu takes over Collins Dauda’s front seat
Ibrahim Mahama to pay for treatment, education of former NSMQ genius
K. T. Hammond appointed trade minister, Bryan Acheampong to agric ministry
'Drunk' Ofori-Atta has messed up the economy – Amoako Baah
Ghanaian student in Turkey shares earthquake experience
'Be ready to kill for power' comment: Police mount search for NDC official
Christian Atsu pulled out of rubble alive - Club manager
Brainy but needy orphan gets sponsorship to study pharmacy at KNUST
Related Articles: