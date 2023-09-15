NPA urges OMCs to utilise its website as valuable resource for information

Mrs Linda Asante, a Deputy Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority in a group photograph

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) recently conducted a three-day downstream compliance workshop in Accra, aimed at educating managers and supervisors of oil marketing companies (OMCs) about industry-related information.

The primary goal of the workshop, organised by the NPA's Business Development Department, was to enhance OMCs' compliance with the regulatory requirements set by the authority to avoid potential sanctions.



Mrs Linda Asante, a Deputy Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), inaugurated the workshop and emphasised the NPA's commitment to providing industry players with the necessary information to meet operational requirements.



She reassured participants that the NPA's doors were always open for them to seek information directly from the authority, cautioning them against involving third parties for such matters.



Mrs Asante also encouraged OMCs to utilise the authority's website as a valuable resource for accessing information.

Furthermore, Mrs Asante acknowledged the challenges faced by the downstream sector during the COVID-19 period, including exchange rate fluctuations and rising petroleum product prices. She highlighted the collaborative efforts between the NPA and industry stakeholders in making the sector more resilient and robust in response to these challenges.



Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Duah, the Chief Executive Officer and Industry Coordinator of the Association of Oil Marketing Companies, stressed the importance of compliance in ensuring the success and sustainability of businesses.



He commended the NPA for organising the workshop, recognising it as an opportunity for industry players to share ideas and address compliance-related challenges effectively.