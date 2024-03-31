NPP awarded about 1,217 single-sourced contracts between 2017 and 2023 - Yusif Sulemana claims

Yusif Sulemana is the MP for Bole-Bamboi

Member of Parliament for Bole-Bamboi and the Ranking Member of the Trade and Industry Committee, Yusif Sulemana, has raised concerns over the number of single-sourced contracts awarded by the current government.

According to Sulemana, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government awarded approximately 1,217 such contracts from 2017 to 2023, a significant increase from the previous administration.



The total value of these contracts is reported to be over GH₵9.6 billion. He made these claims in an interview with Joy News.



“The NPP awarded about 1,217 single-sourced contracts between 2017 and 2023, but under the NDC, it was less than a thousand; Even then, the president was even in parliament to talk about it and to say that they were coming to save us from this corruption.



“The total amount involved in all these contracts amounted to GH₵9,620,574,487.57. This is the total figure that I came up with. So single-source contracts between 2017 and 2023 went up to 1,217 contracts,” he said.



Yusif Sulemana highlighted specific cases, such as the National Youth Authority, which allegedly increased a contract from GH₵35 million to GH₵73 million without proper adherence to the Public Procurement Act.

Additionally, the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) is said to have awarded 141 single-source contracts, contributing to over GH₵6 billion of the total amount.



“You have an institution like the National Youth Authority that has awarded contracts to the tune of about 35 million, varying that contract within three or four months to GH₵73 million without recourse to the PPA Act.



"Ghana COCOBOD alone awarded a total of 141 single-source contracts, and that alone will give you over 6 billion,” he said.



His claims adds to the debate on procurement practices and the need for transparency in government contract awards.



ID/GA

Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel