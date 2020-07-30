Business News

NPP is better custodian of public purse - Abena Osei-Asare

Abena Osei-Asare, a deputy Minister of Finance

A deputy Minister of Finance, Abena Osei-Asare, has observed that the government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is a better custodian of the nation’s public purse.

“Obviously, everybody knows that the NPP and this government are the better managers of the economy,” she stressed to cheers from the Majority side of the House when she was contributing to the debate on the revised 2020 budget statement on the floor of Parliament in Accra.



Responding to claims by Yapei/Kusawgu Member of Parliament (MP), John Jinapor, that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is a better manager of the economy, Mrs Osei-Asare said Ghanaians were witnesses to the economic prowess of the governing party.



According to her, “the underlying theme of the mid-year budget statement mainly dwells on the protection of the public purse and advancement of good economic, social and security governance.



“Mr Speaker, in the area of protecting the public purse and good economic governance, we set out to fully implement the provisions of the Public Financial Management (PFM) Act, including the passage of the regulations of the PFM in 2019 to further strengthen cash management, budget execution and budget management,” Mrs Osei-Asare said.



This, the Atiwa East lawmaker noted, had improved the efficiency in the disbursement and utilization of public funds, saying, “For the first time in the history of our budget management, we have consistently published budget implementation reports, the medium term debt strategy, annual debt reports and the bond issuance calendar.

“Never have we seen such a degree of openness, transparency and accountability in the management of our public finances.”



Mrs Osei-Asare indicated that it was with the same intention that when the government inherited GH?11 billion in 2017, “we did not pay but we sought to validate the actual amount and had it not been this, we wouldn’t have saved the citizenry a whooping GHC5 billion.”



The commitment to open and accountable governance, she mentioned, necessitated the establishment of the Office of the Special Prosecutor and with other government anti-graft agencies, the public purse was being protected.



As part of government’s efforts to protect lives and livelihoods, Mrs Osei-Asare disclosed that the government had instituted pro-poor policies including the flagship Free Senior High School programme, Planting for Food and Jobs, amongst others to cushion citizens.

