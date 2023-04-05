NRSA to forcibly remove all broken down vehicles effective April 5

Abandoned cars to be towed

The National Road Safety Association has stated that effective April 5, 2023, all abandoned or disabled vehicles will be forcibly removed from the road.

According to the Authority, it will liaise with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service to remove or cause the removal of any broken down motor vehicle or trailer left on a roadway or in a circumstance that poses danger.



A statement by the NRSA said the increasing number of disabled vehicles has become a worrying trend that needs to end.



Drivers have therefore been advised to place approved Advance Warning Triangles, one at the front and another at the rear sides of the vehicle or trailer, and contact the towing service company to immediately remove the vehicle or trailer to a safe location.

See the statement below:







SSD/MA