NaCCA approves science set for practical education

The Ghana-made Science set

Source: NaCCA

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) has endorsed and recommended the locally manufactured Science set.

The Ghana-made Science Set is currently the first and only material required to successfully execute the new Standards-based Curriculum, for upper primary, Junior High and Senior High schools.



The new curriculum places learners at the heart of every classroom and ensures that every learner receives a holistic quality education.



It is against this backdrop that NaCCA revised the curriculum in response to a national priority of shifting the structure and content of Ghana’s education system from merely passing examinations to building character and skills needed for the 21st century.



The Science Set, thus, complements the Standard-based Curriculum (SBC) and Common Care Programme (CCP) to make it practical.

With its approval as a teaching and learning material, the Science Set, the Ghanaian invention by Dext Technology Limited, will, from next term, help students enjoy Science, Technology. Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) more and appreciate the practical nature of these subjects.



The Director of Strategy at Dext, Caleb Fugah, mentioned that the Science Set is a revolution which will offer students the opportunity to become innovators, problem solvers, leaders and change makers and was therefore thrilled about NaCCA’s endorsement and recommendations.



He reiterated that the vision of Dext is that the Science Set is adapted to inspire students to unleash their creative abilities, indicating that the endorsement is even more exciting as it will enable students score academic points for their innovativeness.



Mr. Fugah was confident that the new curriculum and the science set will transform the way teaching and learning of STEM is done in the classroom setting, adding that it is the company’s hope that in the nearest future, every student in basic school will be inspired and empowered to create technologies in emerging areas such as green energy, Ai, iOT amongst others.