Names of workers who have not linked their Ghana cards to payroll system will be removed - CAGD

The Controller and Accountant General, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem has reiterated that his outfit will delete names of persons who have not linked their Ghana card to the payroll system.

He has therefore advised workers who have not linked their Ghana cards to the payroll system to do so.



Speaking at the annual conference of the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department in Kumasi, he explained that the move is to help address the issue of ghost names on the payroll.



“We have engaged with our members who are on the payroll about the linkage of their NIA number to the payroll database, which started two years ago. And now the implementation has come into force. If you don’t have an NIA card, very soon, your pay will be disconnected.”

“If your NIA card is missing, it does not mean your number is missing. Your number is still on the database, and we can always cross-check and if we are in doubt, then we invite the person physically to come and do validation,” he said.



On her part, the Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, admonished Ghanaians to join the fight against corruption.



“I raised concerns because for 4 years the Corruption Perception Index has been stagnant. It is like we are not moving up, we are not moving down. But there are a lot of interventions that have been put in place. We now need to do more because there are a lot of interventions so that the perception of corruption will improve. Everybody must be involved, not only those in authority. If you see something, you must say something. Everybody must be on board and not leave it to only institutions set up to fight corruption,” she urged.