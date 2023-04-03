Namibian High Commissioner explores investment opportunities in Central region

Namibian High Commissioner to Ghana, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi

Source: GNA

The Namibian High Commissioner to Ghana, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, has given a strong assurance of deepening trade relations between Ghanaian and Namibian businesses for shared growth.

The increased relations, she explained, were a top priority of the Namibian government towards tapping the investment potential in the country, particularly in the Central region, while capturing new foreign direct investment between the two countries for mutual gain.



The move is based on the premise that with combined efforts, the two countries would become stronger and more prosperous to address common challenges and take advantage of shared opportunities for their common benefits.



Among others, the major areas of interest include education, agriculture, environment and tourism, trade and investment, mining, energy, science and technology, health, fisheries and aquaculture, infrastructure development, and maritime.



Namibia has a well-established fishing industry and seeks to increase the existing volume of its fish and marine products in the Ghanaian market.

It is known worldwide for its export of beef and related products, beverages, dates, grapes, fish, salt, and minerals.



The Namibian High Commissioner also visited the Holy Child School and Adisadel College, where she interacted with the students and the school authorities as part of her gender empowerment, mentoring and coaching, particularly for young girls.



It was also to explore educational partnerships between schools, particularly Senior High schools in the academic city of Cape Coast and its counterparts in Namibia for exchange programmes and academic partnerships.



As well, she visited many businesses, including the Ekumfi fruits and Juices factory and paid a courtesy call to Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, Omanhen of Oguaa Traditional Area to explore other cultural and traditional ties.

The Namibian High Commissioner had earlier called on Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, the Regional Minister, and indicated that the move was a springboard to consolidating the bilateral relations between the two historic countries.



She said Ghanaian entrepreneurs, businesses and institutional collaborations were central within the framework of mutual commitment that led to the signing of a Ghana and Namibia General Cooperation Framework Agreement.



The arrangement includes the establishment of the Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation (PJCC) in 2022, which serves as the platform for the conduct of bilateral relations to identify and pursue bilateral cooperation across multifaceted sectors.



Backed by the PJCC, she said, Namibians had recognised the growing trading relationship between the two countries, saying each country could serve as a launching pad for higher volume trading relations with other countries in southern and Western Africa.

Beyond bilateral cooperation, the partnership at major international institutions, like the African Union, the United Nations, and other major multilateral platforms have continued to also yield joint benefits.



Building on the existing relationship, the two countries also desire to increase bilateral trade in the context of the timely African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCTA), thus boosting the two countries economic recovery and development in the post-COVID-19 era.



The Namibian High Commissioner indicated that there were complementarities between the economies of the two countries, which the private sector of Namibia and Ghana should take advantage of.



The Namibian High Commissioner expressed her personal resolve to empower women, saying it was essential to the health and social development of families, communities, and countries.

She said when women lived safe, fulfilled and productive lives, they could reach their full potential and contribute their skills to the workforce and raise happier and healthier children.



In a remark, Mrs Assan expressed gratitude to the High Commissioner and the Republic of Namibia and described the engagement as useful for deepening bilateral ties.



She indicated that the region had many investible areas aside from the tourism and hospitality industry, which had been largely advertised.



She stressed that “investors must take advantage of the agro-processing sector, tourism, property and real estate and Information and Communications Technology (ICT) opportunities in the region to expand their market and provide more job avenues in the region.”