National Food Suppliers picket at Buffer Stock over unpaid arrears

Spokesperson for the National Food Suppliers Association, Kweku Amedume

The National Food Suppliers Association is expected to picket at the premises of the National Food Buffer Stock Company on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

The association argues the action is imperative as the government has failed to settle the over 2 year’s arrears owed its members.



An initial 14-day ultimatum was issued by the association to the buffer stock company demanding full payments of the outstanding arrears or risk a series of picketing.



The intended action was however aborted on June 13, 2023.



However, speaking on Starr Today with Joshua Kodjo Mensah Monday, the spokesperson for the National Food Suppliers Association, Kweku Amedume stated that creditors are taking over their homes.

“What we are asking for is our money and our contract is with Buffer Stock. The Education Ministry has told us it has released the money to Buffer Stock. We want to know where the money has gone to, we want to have our money so we can settle our creditors.



“We will be picketing at the Buffer Stock and we will be there till our monies are paid. We will be there till our money is settled in full. Because we have nowhere going apart from that place,” Mr. Amedume stated.



He continued: “Our houses are being taken over by creditors. So we want to go and be there for them to know the kind of pressure that is being mounted on us as suppliers.”