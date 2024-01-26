National Green Jobs Strategy will help transition towards green economy – Director MELR

Gloria B. Noi, Director of PPME at the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations

Gloria B. Noi, Director of Policy, Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation (PPME) at the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, has noted that the negative impact of global warming and climate change has become increasingly visible around the world.

She made the remarks in an address read on behalf of the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations at a sensitization and advocacy workshop organised for some selected journalists in Accra on the National Green Jobs Strategy.



In the address, she noted that, as concerned citizens, we must remain well-informed about climate change and its adverse effects on our environment and well-being.



According to her, the knowledge of the measures and strategies to combat climate change will equip us to make informed decisions, especially in matters concerning the sustainability of the environment and the labour market.



The Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations has held a day-long sensitization and awareness-creation workshop on the Green Jobs Strategy in Accra for some selected journalists.



The workshop was organised at the Central Hotel, Ridge, Accra, on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

She said climate change has significant implications for human life if the government fails to implement measures to combat it.



She admonished the media to help raise awareness of the National Green Jobs Strategy and the transition from brown to green environments.



“The media should play a crucial role in ensuring a sustainable green environment. The media should intensify education on issues of climate change and the requirements for a just transition. Through investigative journalism, the media can bring to light environmental issues that can influence decision-making.



The media can play a significant role in promoting best practices by showcasing successful green initiatives, businesses, and projects. The media can also facilitate dialogue by providing platforms for informed and constructive discussions. Engaging experts, policymakers, and the public in meaningful conversations about the intersection of environmental sustainability and job creation is essential for raising awareness and fostering understanding.”



According to her, the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations and its partners are working together to develop a national green jobs strategy to maximise job creation potential in the emerging green economy.

She said there was an urgent need to identify the requisite green skills for relevance to the green economy.



She emphasises that everyone has a role to play in creating green jobs at the national and local levels.



She lamented that the issue of global warming in Ghana, fuelled by human activities and the buildup of greenhouse gases, has worsened in recent times due to illegal mining activities, commonly known as galamsey.



She said that while climate response measures offer broader benefits, they can also have adverse effects on the labour market.



She underscored the need for the maximisation of more job opportunities through green jobs.

“The ILO advocates for a “Just Transition to an environmentally sustainable economy.” This involves minimising negative impacts and maximising job creation opportunities, with a strong emphasis on ensuring that no one is left behind.”



A policy decision to limit the importation of fossil fuel vehicles in favour of electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions could adversely affect mechanics specialising in fossil fuel vehicle repairs, rendering them jobless overnight. Hence, collaboration is crucial to mitigate job losses and maximise opportunities for adopting green technologies.”



The strategy she explained was designed to help secure better job opportunities for the youth, in particular.



A sudden shift from a brown economy as we currently have in Ghana to a green economy to mitigate the effect of climate change will render a lot of workers jobless and increase unemployment in the country.



To secure the future of work for workers in Ghana, the MELR and its social partners developed the National Green Jobs Strategy to ensure a just transition from a brown to a green economy.

Creating green job opportunities is a shared responsibility, aiming for policy alignment, coordination, green skills development, and support for green enterprises. The purpose of this one-day media sensitization is to create awareness and forge a partnership with the media in ensuring a just transition.”



The Ghana Green Jobs Programme outlines key critical routes for promoting green jobs, including inter-sectoral approaches, good collaboration, and enterprise development.



The country’s top five emerging sectors for enterprise development and job generation have been recognised.



The sectors included renewable energy, agriculture, waste management, recycling, construction, ecotourism, and nature-based tourism.



Jobs in these industries include pico and wind hydro, solar home systems, solar panels, nuclear energy, organic fertiliser, pesticides, forestry, soil management, collection and sorting, waste processing, natural building materials, ecotourism, and ecologically friendly hotels and homestays.