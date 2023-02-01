National Tenants Union commend government for NRAS implementation

The NRAS was implement a pilot phase in some regions

The Secretary-General of the National Tenants Union of Ghana, Frederick Opoku has commended government for fulfilling its manifesto promise of implementing the National Rental Assistance Scheme (NRAS), adding that the intervention will be a great relief to its numerous members from the burdensome rent payment advance.

Delivering a solidarity message at the launch of the Scheme yesterday in Accra, Frederick Opoku said the introduction of the Scheme is an indication that the government has heeded the plights of their members, many of whose residual income cannot afford the payment of rent advance.



Frederick Opoku however cautioned that the application processes to access the scheme should be transparent, fair and credible to ensure that eligible applicants would have equal opportunity to benefit.



The General Secretary of the Union therefore assured of their readiness to support the government make policies that will make “housing humanly friendly and ensure that tenants are given the necessary protection”.

The National Rental Scheme is a key intervention by government being implemented to provide low-to-middle-income earners with a mechanism to pay low monthly rent.



This effectively removes the need for rent advance payment and ultimately improves the quality of rental accommodation, especially in urban cities.



The initial implementation of the Scheme will cover Six (6) regions namely; Greater Accra, Ashanti, Eastern, Western, Bono East and Northern Regions.