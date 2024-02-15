Need to sack Ofori-Atta has been long overdue – ABA Fuseini

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister and President Akufo-Addo (right)

Source: GNA

Alhassan Bashir Alhassan Fuseini, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Sagnarigu, has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s decision to replace Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance, is long overdue.

The President on Wednesday, February 14, announced a major cabinet reshuffle relieving 13 Ministers, including the Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta of their duties.



ABA Fuseini speaking to the press at Parliament House in Accra, said with about 10 months to the end of the President’s second term, the reshuffle would achieve very little or nothing at all.



“Even this reshuffle, many people are saying it should have come about two years, when the competence of the Finance Minister was brought to the fore, not just by we, the Minority but even by the Majority itself,” Fuseini said.

“By then there was a clear sign that the economy was heading towards a crush. It was being driven into a ditch due to the reckless borrowing of the Minister. It was very clear……”



He alleged that it being rumored that the outgoing Finance Minister was now a Senior Advisor on Finance to the President; adding that anybody who would be the finance minister, would still have to seek clearance from Ofori-Atta.