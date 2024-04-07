New GNPC CEO takes office in May

Joseph Abuabu Dadzie, will be Acting CEO of GNPC effective May 2

Joseph Abuabu Dadzie, is to Act as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), effective May 2, 2024.

Portions of his appointment letter from the Office of The President said: “Pursuant to Section 10 (2) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation Act, 1983 (P.N.D.C.L. 64), I am pleased to inform you that the President has appointed you to act as the Chief Executive of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (the “Corporation”) pending receipt of the required advice of the honourable Minister for Energy, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission,” his appointment letter signed secretary to the President Nana Bediatuo Asante and dated Wednesday, 3 April 2024 read.



“Your appointment is effective 2nd May 2024. I take this opportunity to congratulate you formally on your appointment Kindly indicate your acceptance or otherwise of this appointment, within 14 days of receipt of this letter Please accept the President’s best wishes,” the letter read.

Prior to his appointment, Dadzie served as the deputy chief executive (DCE) responsible for Commerce, Strategy, and Business Development within the corporation. He takes over from the current CEO, Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah.