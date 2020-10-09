New interactive registry for data controllers launched

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister for Communications

The Data Protection Commission (DPC) has launched a new digital registration software for data control and processing business operating in the country as part of efforts to enhance transparency in the handling of data to facilitate the nation’s transformation agenda.

The new software codenamed “DP-RegSys” will serve as a registry for data handling firms and fulfils the commission’s core objective of increasing data transparency and building trust among data controllers and those whose data they hold.



The interactive system allows registrants to upload photos, videos and other documents as evidence of their accountability to their data subjects as well as the commission—which will also now be able to share letters and messages with the firms on the registry.



It is also able to generate arrears invoice for incorporated businesses and established entities that process personal data for enhanced revenue generation.



Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, launching the software yesterday in Accra, indicated that there is the need to safeguard the data that are churned onto the digital space as more transactions move online due to the coronavirus pandemic.



“As more of our interactions move online, it is vital that we safeguard the data that is generated, that we put out there, and handle it in a secure manner.



In our emerging borderless, digitised economy, international cooperation, safe transborder processing of data and digital identification of people using appropriate tools and technology are critical,” she said.

As part of the launch, the minister granted six-month amnesty to allow defaulting data controllers to register with the DPC and pay just the current year's amount due; waiving all applicable arrears.



“All entities which fail to regularise their operations with the DPC during this amnesty period will face the full brunt of the law after 31st March 2021,” she cautioned.



Executive Director of the Commission, Patricia Adusei-Poku, was necessitated by certain actions that made it difficult for her outfit to deliver on their core mandate including the non-compliance of data controllers to basic registration requirements.



“We see this software as a very important game-changer because it will enable us to deliver on the requirements of the law but address some practicalities that were becoming a hindrance to our operations.



Today, we are using technology and leveraging other expertise in the ecosystem to fully deliver on our requirements; which is to bring data protection controllers on our radar to be able to make them accountable,” she told journalists.