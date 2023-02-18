New law underway to prioritize consumer protection

Caretaker Minister of Trade and Industry, Samuel Abu Jinapor

Government, through the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the relevant stakeholders, is putting together a bill to secure the rights of consumers across the board.

Caretaker Minister for Trade and Industry, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, in a statement on the floor of parliament last Wednesday said the absence of a single legislation for the protection of consumers in the country has created situations where some markets have been left unregulated, leading to constant violations of consumer rights.



This, he noted, has necessitated passage of the Consumer Protection bill – which the ministry is working to bring before parliament for consideration.



“In the coming days, I will be signing a Consumer Protection bill that will be laid before Cabinet for its consideration and approval, and subsequently for the consideration of this august House,” Mr. Jinapor told parliament.



The bill seeks to protect, secure and defend the rights of consumers through a structured institutional mechanism and legal framework that will ensure consumers play a significant role in keeping erring businesses in check; promote competition; and ensure regional integration through digital trade and e-commerce.



Currently, the country’s legal and regulatory framework for the protection of consumer rights is fragmented.

“This phenomenon has led to the creation of different bodies with different jurisdictions: such as the National Communications Authority in respect of electronic communications; the National Petroleum Authority in respect of petroleum products; the Energy Commission and Public Utilities Regulatory Commission in respect of supply, distribution and sale of electricity and natural gas; and the Bank of Ghana in respect of banking services.



“This state of affairs has long been recognised as undesirable, as it has led to a significant part of the market remaining unregulated in terms of consumer protection; leading to constant violation of consumer rights without adequate remedy.



“In those areas that seem to be regulated, there are instances of jurisdictional conflict among the various regulators… leaving the consumer with no remedy. In short, consumers are not getting value for money,” Minister Jinapor said.



With the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) coming into force, the caretaker minister and Member of Parliament for Damongo reiterated the importance of a consumer protection law, stressing government’s commitment to its passage.



On the March 15, 2023, the world will be celebrating Consumer Rights Day – a day set aside to raise global awareness about consumer rights and needs, and to advocate for respect and protection of the rights of all consumers; and to protest against market abuses and social injustices that undermine consumer rights.