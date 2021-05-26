New tariff fare likely to begin in July – PURC

The logo of PURC

•The PURC is currently engaging stakeholders on new possible adjustment in tariffs which is likely to kick start in July

•It said, the new increment is to encourage more production to stimulate the economy post-COVID-19 recovery



•It has cautioned the public to be circumspect with the consumption as they will pay more for consuming more



The Public Utility Regulatory Commission has begun engagements with stakeholders to solicit their input into a possible upward adjustment in both electricity and water tariffs marginally.



This is because of the rising operational cost of the Utility companies.



At the stakeholder's engagement meeting, the increase in the end-user tariffs will take effect from the beginning of July.

It stated that, due to the impact of COVID-19 on businesses consumers and households, the increment will be marginal and not more than 8%.



“The new end-user tariff will take effect from July and increment will be marginal. We understand the impact of COVID-19 so the increment will be marginal for the public to b able to pay. But bear in mind that, the more you consume, the more you pay,” said at the stakeholder engagement meeting.



This will be lower than the prevailing inflation rate and it is expected that businesses will pay slightly lower tariffs than individual consumers to encourage more production to stimulate the economy post-COVID-19 recovery.



There will also be a level of playing field where businesses and individuals will pay more for consuming more electricity or water or for consumption.