New technologies will drive 24-hour economy policy - Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, Former president

Source: GNA

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Dramani Mahama, says the NDC will use new technologies to ensure the success of its 24-hour economy policy.

He said the policy would be the bedrock of efforts to transform the economy from its current state to one driven by cutting edge technology, innovations and Artificial Intelligence (AI).



“Many Ghanaians desire buoyant economy that works around the clock to create more space for employment and to speed up the country’s recovery,” he noted, saying an NDC government would make that work for the benefit all.



Former President Mahama was speaking at a session for flagbearers at the 75th Annual New Year School and Conference (ANYSC) at the University of Ghana, Legon.



The School of Continuing and Distance Education (SCDE) of the College of Education at the University of Ghana is collaborating with various partners and institutions for the 75th ANYSC on the theme: “Nurturing Resilience: Adopting Technology And Embracing Humanism For Sustainable Development”.



The ANYSC brought together academics, policymakers, business leaders, civil society organisations and other stakeholders to discuss the unprecedented challenges faced by institutions and the need to develop resilience, adapt to leverage technology and promote human values and dignity.



The Conference is also exploring ways of leveraging the digital economy and strengthening digital literacy in the face of rapidly evolving technology for the promotion of sustainable growth among other topics.

Former President Mahama said as the country embraced technology, it must prioritise the dignity and wellbeing of all its citizens and ensured that the progress was inclusive and sustainable and nurtured resilience by balancing technological advancement and human values.



“We must not in the feast of technology forget that we are first and foremost humans, and so we must not abandon our humanistic values. We must not lose sight of the importance of humanism in shaping our approach to development. Humanism emphasises the value and urgency of every individual and calls for empathy, compassion and ethical decision making,” he said.



Mahama also stated that to move the country to the next critical level of its development, there was the need to build a proactive, adaptable, and compassionate society.



“Ghana needs a society that can withstand present and future challenges, which require bold leadership, strategic planning and commitment to investing in the people and their future.”



He said as the flagbearer of the NDC, he was committed to championing those principles and working towards a future that was built on resilience, technology and humanism.