Newage Agric Solutions Limited, the first company to start the maize farming season

Newage Agric Solutions launched the Maize Cropping Season

Source: Alfred Nii Arday Ankrah, Contributor

Newage Agric Solutions Limited, launched the opening of the Maize Cropping Season for the year 2021 in Ghana. This makes them the first company to have imported hybrid maize seeds in the country to set the tone for this year’s season for maize farming.

Newage Agric Solutions Limited is a Ghanaian company, with operations across the country, with full Ghanaian management and staff. The event, which took place at their Spintex warehouse was honoured with the presence of various financial institutions such as Republic Bank, First Atlantic Bank, UBA, among others.



Also in attendance were representatives of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) and the Plant Protection and Regulatory Service Department (PPRSD). Other dignitaries included the CEOs and top executives of many of the big names in agriculture including Glofert Company Limited, Qualiseed Limited, IWAD Ghana Limited, among many other players in the African Agribusiness scene.



Speaking at the event, Deputy Director from PPRSD, Mr. Eric B. Quaye commended Newage Agric Solutions Limited for its immense achievement despite the challenges the sector has faced due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He stated that “Newage is the first company to have brought in seed and also the first to invite us for testing”. Mr. Quaye further assured the public that PPRSD will do its best to ensure a smooth partnership with Newage Agric Solutions Limited to encourage other local businesses to make waves where they previously have not.



Guest of Honor for the event, and CEO of Ransboat and Co. Ltd., Nana Kyedomhene of Otoase, in his speech had a message for financial institutions in Ghana, saying;

“It’s high time all of you banks stop turning your backs on us, the Ghanaians. Too often, when we come to you for loans to do business, you ask us to bring so many collaterals and other requirements that we do not even understand. You make it impossible for local businesses to compete with the foreign companies, and yet we are expected to grow? You are here so I expect you to listen and do better for us, we should not have to suffer like this.”



The commissioning was done by General Overseer, Latter-Glory Prayer and Intercessory Ministry International, Dr. Lawrence Ackah-Miezah to officially open the warehouse and effectively begin the sales and distribution of the Lake hybrid maize seeds. CEO of Newage Agric Solutions Limited, Mr. William Akonnor Kotey, also added, as the final speaker; “It is important to emphasize that agriculture is time-bound, especially what we largely practice in this country. And for that matter, it is important that as suppliers we endeavour to make conscious efforts to make such quality products available in a timely manner. We are here today against this background – to satisfy our farmers who need these improved seeds sooner than we think.



We believe as a new company we have put our best foot forward even as difficult and challenging as it were, so as to ensure Ghanaian farmers have easy access to good quality Hybrid Maize Seeds.



NewAge plans to have about 1000MT Hybrid Maize seeds imported for the 2021 season and assured Ghanaians of local production by 2023.