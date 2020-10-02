Newmont, COCOBOD collaborate to fix 35.5km Nkawkaw-Noyem-New Abirem road

The project is expected to be completed in 18 months

Newmont Ghana has collaborated with Ghana Cocoa Board (Cocobod) to fix the Nkawkaw-Noyem to New Abirem cocoa road under a joint-ventureship.

The project, which is expected to be completed in 18 months, will enhance the movement of people and facilitate the carting of farm produce to market centres.



Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony to officially mark commencement of work, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo indicated that the project is in line with his government’s “Year of Roads Agenda” which seeks to aggressively address road infrastructure deficits of the country.



On his part, the Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Agronomy & Quality Control at Cocobod, Dr. Emmanuel Agyemang Dwomoh, described the New Abirem road as critical to the operations of Cocobod and praised Newmont Ghana for rallying behind COCOBOD in its quest to improve upon that road which connects to several remote places where cocoa is cultivated.



“This stretch of road is very critical as it connects to several cocoa-growing communities. It will ease the transportation difficulties our farmers go through in carting their cocoa beans to buying centres,” he said.

Dr. Agyemang Dwomoh urged the contractor, Volta Impex Limited, to speed up work on the road to make movement of goods and services easier.



The Managing Director of Volta Impex Limited, Ishak Mutawakil, said the project will be completed on schedule and praised government, Cocobod and Newmont Ghana for the confidence reposed in his firm.



The contract, which also includes the upgrading of 3km of Akoase town roads, is valued at GH¢171.6m.