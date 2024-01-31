Next NDC will not accept or recognize SML agreement - Mahama

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has noted that his government will not accept or recognize any agreement with Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) if voted back into power.

Addressing professional bodies in Koforidua as part of his two-day tour of the Eastern Region, Mr Mahama said his government will hold SML accountable for monies expended under the contract.



He said, “The NDC government under me will not accept or recognize this SML agreement. We will not accept or recognize the SML agreement."



"Parliament is investigating it. The President hurriedly went to get KPMG to come and audit it. Whatever audit they do we say we won’t accept or respect any agreement with SML and for the money that they’ve taken already we would hold them to account,” Mr. Mahama added.



Mahama's comment comes on the back of allegations of corruption related to the SML deal where the company receives up to GH¢24 million monthly payments from the government of Ghana.



The contract, which was entered into by GRA and SML was to enhance revenue assurance in the downstream petroleum sector, the upstream petroleum production and minerals and metals resources value chain.

SML after an investigative piece by the Fourth Estate in December 2023 debunked claims of being awarded a 10-year contract duration, insisting that it has been given a 5-year contract instead.



The company further dispelled claims that it takes $100 million annually from its contract.



The Ghana Revenue Authority, in a statement issued on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, also affirmed that its board and management followed the right processes in procuring the services of SML.



“The Contract is for five (5) years and is performance-based and approved under Section 40 of the Public Procurement Act, Act 663, 2003.”



The Fourth Estate also said its investigations have disproved wild claims by SML Company that it had helped save Ghana billions of cedis that would have been lost in the downstream petroleum sector but for its intervention.

The Finance Committee of Parliament on December 23, 2023, recommended a suspension of all payments under the government’s contract with SML from 2024, pending a probe into the contract by Parliament.



The committee said upon a review of the contract, it requires Parliamentary approval under the Financial Management Act, hence the need for the GRA to be notified about the statutory requirement.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed KPMG to conduct an audit into the transaction between Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilization Ghana Ltd.



KPMG is expected to complete its work on Friday, 23rd February 2024.



SA/NOQ

