Next on The Lowdown: Future of Ghana's cocoa production

Host of The Lowdown, Daniel Oduro, draws the curtain on his discussion with COCOBOD with a look into the interventions the regulator is putting in place to sustain and propel the cocoa industry in Ghana.

Fiifi Boafo, the Head of PR at COCOBOD highlighted some of the progress his outfit has made in making cocoa and its products enticing and enjoyable for Ghanaians.



Our guest, in this edition of The Lowdown called for the support of cocoa farmers, as well as, engineers and businessmen and women to transform the country's cocoa industry.



Mr. Boafo also said that COCOBOD was working hard to have all hospitality facilities in Ghana serve cocoa products to citizens, visitors and foreigners who patronise their services.



These and many more interesting topics were captured in this episode of The Lowdown with Daniel Oduro.

Watch this episode on GhanaWeb TV as it airs on Monday, April 10, 2023.



Watch some excerpts of the interview below:







ABJ/ESA